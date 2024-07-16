CALGARY
Calgary

    • Emergency crews work to recover body in Calgary's Bow River

    Share

    Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from the Bow River on Tuesday morning.

    Calgary police say officers were called to the Graves Bridge at about 5:50 a.m. after someone called 911, saying there was a body in the river.

    The Calgary Fire Department was also called in to assist.

    Officials say the body was located around 8 a.m.

    No further details are being released at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News