Emma House joins Inn from the Cold to help serve expectant mothers facing homelessness

Two Calgary non-profits are teaming up to ensure expectant mothers facing homelessness continue to receive the support they need.

Emma House has been operating for 25 years, helping more than 200 expectant mothers.

To this day, a former resident describes the organization as her family’s lifeline and support.

"The staff took me under their wing. They loved and cared for me when everyone else said they were not able to," she said in a testimonial.

"I worked hard to achieve my personal goals that staff assisted me in setting."

Now Emma House team members will offer the program through Inn from the Cold.

"The legacy of providing safe housing and trauma-informed care will continue, now bolstered by the Inn’s resources and leadership," said Inn from the Cold in a news release.

Kerri Beuk from Emma House said they are excited for the future, and their combined impact.

"We are proud to be joining Inn from the Cold to continue our mission of helping expectant mothers and their babies transition from vulnerability to strength."

Two members of the Emma House board will also be joining the Inn’s board.

"Together, we will work to ensure that expectant mothers and their babies receive the care, stability, and opportunities they need to build bright futures," said Heather Morley, CEO of The Inn.