HIGH RIVER, ALTA. -- Workers at a 7-Eleven store in High River, Alta. have been told to stay home for two weeks after a positive case of coronavirus was found in one of their colleagues.

The head office sent out a statement on April 10 that a worker at the store located at 50 Third Ave. S.W. in High River had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

As a result, store staff have been told to stay home for the next 14 days. All of the workers are being paid during this period.

Furthermore, officials are asking anyone who may have been at the store during a specific time to take proper precautions.

"We would ask any customers who may have visited the store between March 29 to April 10 to visit ahs.ca/covid to access the COVID-19 online self-assessment tool and to find out more information on actions they can take to protect themselves and others," a statement emailed to CTV News reads.

The location has also been closed so it can be properly and thoroughly sanitized. 7-Eleven Canada has also reached out to Alberta Health Services to ensure proper protocol is followed.

The store is expected to reopen on April 25.