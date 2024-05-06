Calgary event centre design could be released publicly by July

Calgary councillors have seen the first design renderings of the new event centre, but the public will have to wait until this summer to see what the new home of the Calgary Flames will look like.

A meeting behind closed doors brought members of the event centre committee up to speed on the $1.2 billion project, which includes a community rink and infrastructure improvements in the area.

"Things are moving along as planned," said Sonya Sharp, the councillor for Ward 1.

"The momentum of this timeline has always been number one and we are exactly where we need to be with this project."

Design details can't be shared publicly just yet, but Sharp said she's a fan of these concepts compared to the design of the previous arena project, released in 2021.

"My personal opinion is that I like this one more," she said.

The project will have three development permits submitted, the last of which will provide a look at the design of the building itself.

It could be released in July, just in time for the Stampede, Sharp said.

The first two development permits, submitted in February, provide an overview of the excavation of the site.

"This process creates efficiency and saves time and cost in the overall project schedule," reads part of an update released by the city.

The city will cover more than 40 per cent of the cost of the project – $537.3 million – and will own the building. Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) is paying $40 million upfront and annual payments that will escalate yearly, starting at $17 million.

The provincial government pledged $330 million to cover the infrastructure costs, half of the community rink and the demolition of the Saddledome.

According to details in the final signed agreements, the project is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 31, 2026, and turned over to CSEC the next day.

That means that, if it's on schedule, the Flames could play the 2026-27 season at the new arena.