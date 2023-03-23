Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extended
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has been dealt another setback on its Line 5 replacement project in Michigan.
The company said Thursday it was “disappointed” by news that the timeline of a U.S. federal review of Enbridge's proposed $500-million Great Lakes tunnel project has been pushed back by more than a year.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said Thursday it now expects to complete its draft environmental impact statement for Enbridge's Line 5 tunnel permit application in spring 2025, rather than late 2023 as earlier indicated.
In an emailed statement, Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said the USACE's decision to extend the permitting process further delays the replacement of the dual pipelines in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, and will essentially push the start of construction until at least 2026.
“While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive and carefully considered permitting process that ensures adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed with the extended timeline for a project of this scope,” Duffy said.
He added Enbridge first submitted its application for the Great Lakes tunnel project in April 2020.
“As such, the USACE is estimating it will need six years to review and issue a decision for the project,” Duffy said.
Enbridge's Great Lakes tunnel project is intended to house a replacement segment of its existing Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
The company said the tunnel will be bored through rock, as much as 100 feet below the lakebed, to “virtually eliminate” the chance of a pipeline spill affecting the Great Lakes.
It also said the project would cover only 6.4 km in length, require no construction within the waters of the straits, and is anticipated to impact less than one-quarter acre of wetlands.
However, the USACE revised its timeframe for the environmental review after receiving more than 17,000 public comments during its initial “scoping period.”
“We greatly appreciate the meaningful input received throughout scoping and will use this information to shape studies and continuing consultations throughout development of our draft environmental impact statement.” said USACE Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle in a news release.
The development comes as yet another blow for Enbridge's embattled Line 5 pipeline in Michigan. The pipeline - which transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, synthetic crude and natural gas liquids to be refined into propane - was built in 1953 and supplies 55 per cent of the state's propane needs.
But in recent years, it has become a flashpoint for environmentalists and U.S. opponents of the fossil fuel sector.
The state of Michigan itself has been in court for years with Enbridge in an effort to shut down Line 5, fearing a disaster in the Straits of Mackinac, the ecologically sensitive region where the pipeline crosses the Great Lakes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
lethbridge
lethbridge | Lose a bag of money and other stuff in Lethbridge? Police want to give it back
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Edmonton
-
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
-
Details of regimental funeral for Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan announced
Additional details have been released about the funeral for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises again as BCCDC tweaks wastewater reporting
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. rose again this week, reaching its highest level since mid-January.
-
‘We’re not living, we’re just existing’: Roadside rest stop becomes makeshift trailer park for homeless
Weary travellers pulling into roadside rest stops in Abbotsford might be surprised to discover parking lots turned into makeshift trailer parks for those experiencing homelessness.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicals
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
Vancouver Island military search and rescue crews train with U.S. Coast Guard
Crews from 19 Wing Comox are back on the ground after attending a week of specialized training in the United States, learning special techniques to get in and out of extreme ocean waves.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
No major COVID bailout for cash-strapped Toronto in Ontario budget
Toronto has been left in the lurch by Queen’s Park after the 2023 Ontario budget revealed little in the way of a financial rescue for the cash-strapped city.
Montreal
-
Friends trying to reassemble Camille Maheux's photography after death in Old Montreal fire
Friends of Camille Maheux are trying to assemble some of her life's work. The 76-year-old photographer was killed in the Old Montreal fire and her photographs and negatives were destroyed.
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
Negotiations underway to eliminate 'Roxham Roads' in Canada: source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could designate all 8,900 kilometres of their shared border as an official crossing under the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Freezing rain, strong winds expected this weekend
Another storm system is expected to bring freezing rain and strong winds to southwestern Ontario this weekend.
-
Suspicious fire causes $100,000 in damange to old bowling alley in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has caused significant damage to the building.
Saskatoon
-
'Notoriously untransparent': Sask. budget to reduce surgery backlog has no plan behind it, expert says
Saskatchewan has no real strategy to perform more surgeries, according to a health policy analyst.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse: Court overturns decision that called for director's removal
A 2021 court order to remove Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. director Don Windels from the organization has been overturned by the Saskatchewan appeal court.
-
Over 4,000 Sask. residents caught for speeding and other driving offences in Feb., SGI says
Police in Saskatchewan wrote 4,251 speeding and aggressive driving tickets in February, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.
-
St. Rose du Lac RCMP execute two drug busts in four days
RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac have been busy this week, executing two separate drug busts near the central Manitoba community.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown
With the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.
Regina
-
Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Fatal Moose Jaw fire that claimed 2 lives was accidental, police say
A fire in Moose Jaw last month that claimed two lives was found to be accidental, according to police.