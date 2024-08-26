End of downtown pedestrian zone passed by Banff town council

Banff town council has passed the required bylaw that will put an end to the downtown pedestrian zone.

Council decided businesses must remove their patios in the pedestrian zone after the Labour Day long weekend.

Administration says traffic will likely be flowing by the end of next week, once traffic signals are recalibrated.

Since 2020, the 100 and 200 blocks of Banff Avenue have been closed for the annual summer pedestrian zone.

After concerns were raised about traffic congestion spreading to surrounding residential areas, a binding public vote was held earlier this month.

Fifty-three per cent of residents voted to remove the pedestrian zone.

"My position on the pedestrian zone has remained the same since 2020 but it's not about what I think anymore,” said Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno.

"It's about respecting the will of Banff voters.

"So, I'm ready to move forward and address the concerns we heard during this community conversation and put all of my energy into working toward solving these shared challenges."

Council also voted to have administration start processing partial refunds of patio permit fees to business owners because the pedestrian zone was originally supposed to be in place until the Thanksgiving weekend.