Enjoy the warm weekend ahead; expect snow next week

Temperatures will climb through the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure will build in and allow temps to rise and rise.

Saturday, mainly sunny and a high of 14 C:

Even warmer for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.

I am calling for 17 C, but if we get a degree warmer than that, we could break the record for March 17.

Enjoy the sun, patios and the green drinks!

We will hold onto the spring warmth through the first official day of spring on Tuesday of next week.

Late-day Tuesday, the winds will pick up and the temperature will start to drop fast.

Starting Tuesday night, expect on-off snow carrying into Saturday.

Preliminary amounts look like 20-plus centimetres of snow next week.

Much of it will melt on contact, but some will likely accumulate as temperatures continue to drop.