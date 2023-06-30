Environment Canada cancels tornado warning for Okotoks, High River and Foothills

Environment Canada cancelled a tornado warning it issued earlier for 3 communities in south-central Alberta on Friday afternoon. (FILE) Environment Canada cancelled a tornado warning it issued earlier for 3 communities in south-central Alberta on Friday afternoon. (FILE)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina