Environment Canada cancels tornado warning for Okotoks, High River and Foothills

Environment Canada cancelled a tornado warning for several communities in south-central Alberta late Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., a tornado advisory was lifted for Foothills No.31, Okotoks and High River.

Around 4 p.m., Environment Canada said affected areas included Blackie, Brown-Lowery Park, Okotoks, Diamond Valley and High River.

By 4:40 p.m., Environment Canada had removed Diamond Valley from that list, but the warning remained in place for the other areas.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado," Environment Canada said.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

Environment Canada recommends taking cover "if threatening weather approaches" and to watch for further updates.