Equestrian riding icon Eric Lamaze announces retirement

Canada's most decorated show jumper is hanging up the saddle.

Olympic champ Eric Lamaze announced Thursday that he is retiring from the sport.

The 53-year-old Lamaze has been competing for the last 35 years and will go down in the history books as one of Canada's top equestrian riders.

Lamaze has been battling brain cancer since 2017. His last competition was in 2021, when he anchored the Canadian show jumping team to victory in the BMO Nations Cup at Spruce Meadows.

The best years for Lamaze began in 2004 when he teamed up with Hickstead for several victories until the horse died tragically of a heart attack.

Many of those magical moments took place at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, which tweeted out its gratitude Thursday.

"Thank you for the years of excitement and top sport you have brought to our grounds, Eric Lamaze." they wrote. "We wish the best in your health and your retirement. Here he is aboard Hickstead winning their second Grand Prix in 2011.

With files from Glenn Campbell