'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) worked with the province to issue an Emergency Alert early Saturday evening, asking everyone to reduce electricity use to essential needs only, to lower the load on the province’s electrical grid, which had been running with a grid alert since 3:30 p.m.
Almost immediately, the AESO says there was a 100 megawatt (MW) drop in demand, which soared to a 200 MW reduction within minutes.
By 8:40 p.m., the Emergency Alert was ended.
“The province-wide response to the call for energy conservation was tremendous,” said Mike Law, President and CEO of the AESO, in a release. “On behalf of the AESO, I would like to extend my thanks to all Albertans who responded to the call for action, which ensured we didn’t have to progress to rotating outages, keeping our grid up and running for all Albertans.”
In a Sunday morning interview with CTV News, AESO communications director Leif Sollid described the Saturday demand in power as a “gridlock situation.”
“That's where we are no longer able to meet demand with available supply,” Sollid said. “We need to use backup reserves. And so we were in that situation for just over five hours yesterday.”
Sollid said the rapid reaction from Albertans was a game-changer for the overburdened electricity grid.
“That was actually the deciding factor in preventing us from having to go to rotating outages so Albertans really stepped forward and did their part,” he said.
Sollid said the peak hours for electricity consumption are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., which he suggested is a time to avoid using large appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, turning off lights and possibly not plugging in block heaters.
“Anything you can do to just reduce your household (electricity) demand when that’s done across the province that can bring down overall system demand can make a big difference,” he said.
“It literally is every megawatt matters.”
UNPRECEDENTED STEP
He added that having AESO collaborate with the province to issue an Emergency Alert was an unprecedented step that has never been taken before.
Sollid said Thursday night at 6 p.m., Alberta set a new record for the most megawatts of electricity consumed in a single hour – 12, 384.
“That's the highest ever hourly consumption in Alberta's history of electricity,” he said.
Sunday morning at 11 a.m., the wind chill in Calgary was -44, with more cold forecast to last through Monday morning at least.
Could another Grid Alert happen Sunday?
There was no alert Sunday, but there is still another early evening peak consumption hill to climb.
“We're doing our absolute best to ensure that does not happen," Sollid said, "and Albertans can help us where they can but again, we're seeing really, really high power demand because of the cold."
Sollid said the last time the province had to go to rotating power outages because of an overloaded electricity grid was in the summer of 2013.
With files from Tyler Barrow
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, send lava flowing toward nearby settlement
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement for the second time in less than a month.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Trump's campaign banks on its loyal supporters to turn out and caucus in Iowa despite frigid weather
Donald Trump was stuck in Florida, forcing his presidential campaign to cancel his in-person events two days before Iowa's kickoff Republican caucuses.
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
-
Bouchard scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens
An Evan Bouchard power-play rocket from the point at 2:01 of overtime extended the Edmonton Oilers' win streak to a franchise-record 10 games, as the visitors edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
Vancouver
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
B.C.'s highest court dismisses hog farm protesters' appeal
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal from two activists convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest and occupation at an Abbotsford hog farm.
-
'It brings hope': How chicken eggs are helping UBC scientists fight childhood cancer
With every crack of a fertilized chicken egg, Dr. James Lim feels closer to helping save lives.
Atlantic
-
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Halifax Sunday morning
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigate stabbing on Cragg Avenue
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the 2400 block area of Cragg Avenue.
-
N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Vancouver Island
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
Man with 'hundreds of prior contacts' arrested for assaulting worker in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man for assaulting a grocery store employee with a shopping cart last week, and it was far from their first time arresting him.
-
Mobile sculpture inspires meaningful exhibit for street community artists
Tanya Bub started constructing her mobile sculpture after noticing that certain people were feeling unwelcome at her previous art gallery exhibits.
Toronto
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 'unsafe' hills in city
The City of Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city, citing “unsafe” conditions at those locations.
-
NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Third lane to be opened on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Commuters travelling in and off the Island of Montreal via the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge got a slight bit of good news on Thursday as a lane is scheduled to be reopened.
Ottawa
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
-
After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa
After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.
-
Chlorine leak prompts evacuation at Ottawa wave pool
Ottawa Fire Services says a chlorine leak prompted an evacuation at the City of Ottawa-owned Splash Wave Pool on Ogilvie Road Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Canadian under-18 women's hockey team takes bronze medal with 8-1 win over Finland
Team Canada won bronze at the world women's under-18 hockey championship on Saturday, thanks to the hard work of local players Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse.
-
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
-
Firefighters put out flames at Burford apartment complex
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Burford on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.
-
Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extreme weather conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Poilievre rallies in northern Ont., shows interest in green energy projects instead of carbon tax
Over the course of three days, Poilievre is visiting Thunder Bay, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie as part of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness to coach at NHL All-Star Game
The Jets and NHL announced on Sunday that head coach Rick Bowness will be one of the four coaches to partake in the all-star festivities in Toronto.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
-
Fire at Greenall High School prompts temporary closure
A fire that occurred on Saturday morning at Greenall High School has prompted a temporary closure.
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.