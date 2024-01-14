'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) worked with the province to issue an emergency alert early Saturday evening, asking everyone to reduce electricity use to essential needs only, to lower the load on the province’s electrical grid, which had been running with a grid alert since 3:30 p.m.
Almost immediately, the AESO says there was a 100 megawatt (MW) drop in demand, which soared to a 200 MW reduction within minutes.
By 8:40 p.m., the alert was ended.
“The province-wide response to the call for energy conservation was tremendous,” said Mike Law, president and CEO of the AESO, in a release. “On behalf of the AESO, I would like to extend my thanks to all Albertans who responded to the call for action, which ensured we didn’t have to progress to rotating outages, keeping our grid up and running for all Albertans.”
In a Sunday morning interview with CTV News, AESO communications director Leif Sollid described the Saturday demand in power as a “gridlock situation.”
“That's where we are no longer able to meet demand with available supply,” Sollid said. “We need to use backup reserves, and so we were in that situation for just over five hours yesterday.”
Sollid said the rapid reaction from Albertans was a game-changer for the overburdened electricity grid.
“That was actually the deciding factor in preventing us from having to go to rotating outages, so Albertans really stepped forward and did their part,” he said.
Sollid said the peak hours for electricity consumption are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., which he suggested is a time to avoid using large appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, turning off lights and possibly not plugging in block heaters.
“Anything you can do to just reduce your household (electricity) demand, when that’s done across the province, that can bring down overall system demand and can make a big difference,” he said.
“It literally is every megawatt matters.”
UNPRECEDENTED STEP
He added that having AESO collaborate with the province to issue an emergency alert was an unprecedented step that has never been taken before.
Sollid said that Alberta set a new record on Thursday night at 6 p.m., for the most megawatts of electricity consumed in a single hour: 12, 384.
On Sunday morning at 11 a.m., the wind chill in Calgary was -44 C, with more cold forecast to last through Monday morning at least.
Could another Grid Alert happen Sunday?
There has been no alert on Sunday so far, but there is still another early evening peak consumption hill to climb.
“We're doing our absolute best to ensure that does not happen," Sollid said. "Albertans can help us where they can, but again, we're seeing high power demand because of the cold."
Sollid said the last time the province had to go to rotating power outages because of an overloaded electricity grid was in the summer of 2013.
NO BACKUP
Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's minister of affordability and utitlies, said the event was triggered by a number of factors, "including very low wind production.
"And obviously, when the sun goes down, low solar production," he added.
"If it's not windy or not sunny, which we happen to hit more often in the winter," he said, "then we're at this deficit of generation, and we have to rely on our jurisdictional partners. That, coupled with the size of the cold front, coming down from the north, it impacted B.C., Saskatchewan, Montana, Idaho and all of their generation was pulled in different directions, so we didn't have that backup that we've had in the past."
Neudorf also praised Albertans for their rapid adjustment that helped the province avoid rotating power outages.
With files from Tyler Barrow
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
From Berlin to Karachi, thousands demonstrate in support of either Israel or the Palestinians
From Berlin to London and Limassol to Karachi, tens of thousands of people took to the streets Sunday to mark the 100th day of Israel's war with Hamas. Opposing demonstrations either demanded the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas or called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
17 more low-temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday
Over a dozen daily minimum temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday, as a mass of Arctic air continued to freeze much of Western Canada, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
VicPD staffed up, scraps $20K hiring bonus as other departments struggle
The Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “critical mass shortage” of officers.
-
B.C. civil forfeiture law will be put to 'reasonable limits' Charter test
Critics have long claimed that B.C.'s civil forfeiture system is problematic, allowing the government to seize property linked to criminal activity, even when the owner hasn't been convicted.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Power restored to most in Atlantic Canada after messy winter storm
Many Atlantic Canadians who were in the dark after this weekend's messy winter storm have had their power restored as of Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD staffed up, scraps $20K hiring bonus as other departments struggle
The Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “critical mass shortage” of officers.
-
17 more low-temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday
Over a dozen daily minimum temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday, as a mass of Arctic air continued to freeze much of Western Canada, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'We need change': Belmont students walk out, calling for sexual assault policy changes in Sooke School District
A group of students walked out of classes at Belmont High School in Langford on Friday in an act of defiance. They are calling for change in the way that the Sooke School District deals with sexual assaults and sexual violence.
Toronto
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto has had about 30 hours of clear skies so far this winter, senior climatologist says
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
-
Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 'unsafe' hills in city
The City of Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city, citing “unsafe” conditions at those locations.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec
Snow flurry weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec on Sunday as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.
-
20-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, Que.
A 20-year-old pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Ottawa
-
Coming cold snap raising concerns about Ottawa's homeless population
This winter has so far been mild, but it's still been a challenge for shelters trying to keep residents warm. Now, with a coming cold snap, concern for people with nowhere else to go is rising.
-
Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.
-
Chlorine leak prompts evacuation at Ottawa wave pool
Ottawa Fire Services says a chlorine leak prompted an evacuation at the City of Ottawa-owned Splash Wave Pool on Ogilvie Road Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Hockey players from Waterloo Region win bronze at world women’s under-18 championship
Two players from Waterloo Region helped Canada pull off a win in the bronze-medal game at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.
-
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
-
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.
-
Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extreme weather conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.
When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness to coach at NHL All-Star Game
The Jets and NHL announced on Sunday that head coach Rick Bowness will be one of the four coaches to partake in the all-star festivities in Toronto.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
-
Balgonie fire crews battle blaze as temperatures dip below -50
Fire crews braved some truly frigid temperatures while containing a blaze in the town of Balgonie.
-
As teachers' strike looms, Sask. government has no plans to change course
As a one-day strike looms, the head of the Saskatchewan government's bargaining committee says teachers are welcome to discuss issues such as class sizes and complexity, just not at the bargaining table.