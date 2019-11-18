

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – Investigators with the Calgary Police Service believe excessive speed played a role in Sunday afternoon's deadly crash along Deerfoot Trail that claimed the life a driver.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the 130th Avenue – Deerfoot Trail interchange shortly after 2 p.m. after a southbound vehicle left the road and struck a light standard.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman in her 20s was transported by ambulance to hospital after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

According to police, excessive speed contributed to the fatal collision.