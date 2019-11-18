Excessive speed suspected in fatal Deerfoot Trail crash
One person was killed and a second person injured in a crash on Deerfoot Trail near 130 Avenue on Nov. 17, 2019. (Courtesy: Ron Tarrant)
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 1:10PM MST
CALGARY – Investigators with the Calgary Police Service believe excessive speed played a role in Sunday afternoon's deadly crash along Deerfoot Trail that claimed the life a driver.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the 130th Avenue – Deerfoot Trail interchange shortly after 2 p.m. after a southbound vehicle left the road and struck a light standard.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman in her 20s was transported by ambulance to hospital after suffering serious injuries in the crash.
According to police, excessive speed contributed to the fatal collision.