RCMP investigate vandalism of Cochrane's iconic Men of Vision statue

Cochrane's iconic The Men of Vision statue has been fenced off after vandals seemingly sawed into it.

The statue is of a cowboy sitting on a horse, and is located at the top of a steep hill in Cochrane Ranche.

The horse and rider are now surrounded by orange barricades after all four of the horse's legs were cut.

The damage was first noted by hikers in the area and posted to social media over the weekend.

The cuts are so deep they nearly go all the way through the legs, just above the horse's fetlocks.

The Men of Vision statue near Cochrane, Alta. fenced off after vandalism.The statue was placed in its current location in 1979 to celebrate the opening of the historic Cochrane Ranche.

The Town of Cochrane, which manages the site, advised visitors of the vandalism in a social media post.

"Due to vandalism, the Men of Vision statue will be fenced off to the public while assessments and repairs are conducted," reads the post.

"The community can still enjoy exploring Cochrane Ranche during this time."

Cochrane RCMP are investigating the vandalism.