Calgary Flames to pick 9th in 2024 NHL Draft

    Samuel Honzek poses with Calgary Flames officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Samuel Honzek poses with Calgary Flames officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    The Calgary Flames will be picking ninth overall in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.

    The league held its annual draft lottery on Tuesday afternoon to determine the draft order for the 16 teams that did not make the playoffs.

    Finishing ninth from the bottom of the league standings, the Flames entered the lottery with a five per cent shot at moving up for the top pick in the draft.

    But after the lottery balls settled, the Flames stayed put with the ninth pick.

    2024 NHL Draft order

    The rest of the draft order also stayed the same as projected, with the San Jose Sharks slotting into the top spot.

    Here is the full draft order for the non-playoff NHL teams:

    1. San Jose Sharks
    2. Chicago Blackhawks
    3. Anaheim Ducks
    4. Columbus Blue Jackets
    5. Montreal Canadiens
    6. Utah
    7. Ottawa Senators
    8. Seattle Kraken
    9. Calgary Flames
    10. New Jersey Devils
    11. Buffalo Sabres
    12. Philadelphia Flyers
    13. Minnesota Wild
    14. Pittsburgh Penguins
    15. Detroit Red Wings
    16. St. Louis Blues

    Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is the likely top pick in the draft this year, finishing the year as NHL Central Scouting‘s top-ranked North America-based skater.

    Defenseman Anton Silayev, of the KHL’s Nizhny Novgorod, topped the scouting ranking for Europe-based skaters.

    The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

