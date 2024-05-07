Calgary Flames to pick 9th in 2024 NHL Draft

The Calgary Flames will be picking ninth overall in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.

The league held its annual draft lottery on Tuesday afternoon to determine the draft order for the 16 teams that did not make the playoffs.

Finishing ninth from the bottom of the league standings, the Flames entered the lottery with a five per cent shot at moving up for the top pick in the draft.

But after the lottery balls settled, the Flames stayed put with the ninth pick.

2024 NHL Draft order

The rest of the draft order also stayed the same as projected, with the San Jose Sharks slotting into the top spot.

Here is the full draft order for the non-playoff NHL teams:

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is the likely top pick in the draft this year, finishing the year as NHL Central Scouting‘s top-ranked North America-based skater.

Defenseman Anton Silayev, of the KHL’s Nizhny Novgorod, topped the scouting ranking for Europe-based skaters.

The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in Las Vegas.