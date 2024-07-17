CALGARY
    • Exchange of gunfire on QEII Highway leads to charges against Calgary man

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man who allegedly took off from Calgary police and engaged in a shootout on the QEII Highway is facing a plethora of charges.

    Alberta RCMP say they were contacted by Calgary police just before noon on June 22 about a suspect who had fled from officers and was being followed by a HAWCS helicopter.

    Officers from the Didsbury and Olds detachments helped Calgary police set up a spike belt along the QEII Highway north of Calgary near Highway 581 in an effort to stop the vehicle.

    After it was stopped, officers attempted to approach the vehicle, but RCMP said in a Wednesday news release there was an "exchange of gunfire" between the suspect and police.

    Neither the suspect nor the police officers were injured in the gunfire.

    After a standoff, officers took the suspect into custody when he surrendered to police.

    Stefan Service, 34, of Calgary, faces 22 charges including flight from police, reckless discharge of a firearm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

    Service remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 17.

