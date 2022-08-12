Expanded patios, street musicians replace vehicles in Inglewood on Sundays in August

Inglewood's main drag is going car-free on Sundays for the rest of August.

One of Calgary's most walkable neighbourhoods, 9th Avenue S.E. between 11th Street and 14th Street will be closed to vehicles between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday August 14, 21 and 28.

That means businesses along Ninth Avenue will be able to extend their storefronts to the sidewalk, allowing pedestrians to do a walkabout without worrying about passing vehicles.

There will be live music performed by street buskers, and expanded patios.

Ditch those clumsy automobiles, pesky cylinder motors and take a stroll through Inglewood via the ‘shoelace-express’. What we mean is, lace up those sneakers, grab your bicycle - Inglewood is launching Car Free Sundays August 14, 21, 28 (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)https://t.co/qpDFi9RV43 pic.twitter.com/G8ReWNHWBV — Inglewood Calgary (@InglewoodYYC) August 12, 2022

“With over 150 businesses, Inglewood is one of Calgary’s most vibrant communities,” said Inglewood BITA executive director Rebecca O’Brien. "We are excited to invite Calgarians to the neighbourhood where they can enjoy Inglewood's main street in a way they have never experienced before!"

The move to car-free Sundays is also a bit of a flashback to the early 1900's, when Inglewood was one of Calgary's only streets, and walking was the only way to enjoy the street.

For more information, go to www.inglewoodyyc.ca.