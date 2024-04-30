Expect a snowy day: The second wave of wintry weather will hit a little different than the first

The first wave of snow in Calgary mainly fell at night and brought five to 15 cm to the city.

The second wave will bring similar amounts, but the timing will be different.

Expect lots of snow to fall during the day on Wednesday, starting to let up by the supper hours.

It will also be gusty, which will further reduce visibility.

The roads will be a slushy mess once again:

Overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday, five to 15 centimetres of snow are possible in Calgary, 10 to 40 centimetres west of Calgary (a few localized areas will get the higher amounts) and 10 to 15 centimetres are likely south of Diamond Valley (temperatures will be warmer, so rain will be mixed in during the day):

In Calgary, snow for Wednesday and a rain-snow mix on Thursday as the temperature climbs to 5 C in the afternoon.

Expect flurries Thursday night into Friday morning, then things will dry up.

Even a little sunshine is possible by Friday afternoon.

By the weekend, we get back into double digits.

The next system arrives on Sunday, but the temperature will be warm enough to keep it as rainfall.