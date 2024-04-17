CALGARY
Calgary

    • Expect delays on Deerfoot Trail this weekend; ramps closing for construction

    A northbound Deerfoot Trail is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News) A northbound Deerfoot Trail is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News)
    Ramps leading onto Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary will be temporarily closed over the weekend, as crews work to improve the highway.

    The province said the ramps from eastbound Anderson Road and northbound Bow Bottom Trail heading onto northbound Deerfoot Trail will be closed from April 19-22.

    “This closure is required to safely accommodate the removal of the existing overhead southbound bridge on Deerfoot Trail,” the province said in a news release.

    Crews will be working 24 hours per day to expedite construction to reopen the ramps by 6 a.m. on April 22.

    Permanent speed reductions will be in place within the work zone, including 80 km/h through the realigned section of Deerfoot Trail and 50 km/h on Bow Bottom Trail and Anderson Road.

    Drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits and signs and expect short-term delays in the area along with narrower lanes and shoulders.

    The ramps will be closed at:

    • Deerfoot Trail northbound and southbound from Anderson Road S.E. to 24 Street N.E.;
    • Eastbound Anderson Road from Acadia Drive S.E. to Deerfoot Trail; and
    • Northbound Bow Bottom Trail from Diamond Drive S.E. to Deerfoot Trail.

