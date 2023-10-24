As you know, we have many different microclimates in Calgary, so when it comes to a snow event, the amount can definitely vary from one end of the city to the other.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, snowfall totals registered at 11 to 36 cm in Calgary (according to third-party data).

While the snow is coming to an end here, this cold is going to stick around for another couple of days.

Wednesday at 8 a.m., the base temperature will be -13 C, but it will feel more like -19 with the wind chill.

In the afternoon, it will feel like -13 at times.

Expect to see more sunshine on Wednesday than we have for the past couple of days.

This cold air mass is sticking around for Thursday, too, but it will slowly warm up after that.

By the weekend, we will get above freezing again, but will likely still be below normal (normal is 9 C).

Much like us, the cute squirrel featured in the attached video is wondering what to do with all this snow.

Check out the quick viewer video above from Marni Cain.

Thanks, Marni!