Expect warm weather this weekend and some gusts out of the west

    The winds will kick up Friday night and for the weekend, but that's what will knock our temperatures up.

    In fact, the temperature will rise while we are sleeping, so the morning on Saturday will be mild:

    Expect warm weather for the weekend, with gusts out of the west between 40 and 50 km/h in Calgary.

    Expect it to be cloudy with sunny periods at times.

    By Sunday night, we get into the chance of a rain-snow mix that will carry into Monday.

    One to three centimetres of wet snow are likely in YYC.

    The ground is so warm, most of that will melt on contact with the pavement and collect a little on the grass.

    It's just a little introductory snowfall to remind us we are getting into late October already!

