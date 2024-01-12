Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
According to Calgary International Airport’s flight schedule, as of 8 a.m., 21 flights arriving in Calgary and 14 leaving the city were cancelled on Friday.
These come as at least 25 flights were cancelled on Thursday.
Those lucky enough to board a plane will have to wait for crews to de-ice them.
“This extra step needs to be completed within a certain amount of time prior to takeoff and requires coordination from several different airport partners,” Calgary Airport Authority told CTV News. “Although it adds more time to the journey, it’s one of the most important steps to ensure safe air travel.”
Flights leaving Calgary on Friday morning were facing delays ranging from 10 minutes to an hour.
Some of the passengers CTV News spoke with said they've been frustrated by the delays and cancellations.
"If I don't make it, I'm going to miss my cruise," said one woman. "The airline has left it up to us to get something else."
The airport authority says it is working with airlines and other partners to ensure there are no major disruptions.
It recommends travellers check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport and arrive early.
CALGARY TRANSIT DELAYS
The frigid weather was also wreaking havoc with city service too.
At 8:30 on Friday morning, Calgary Transit said CTrains in the downtown core were out of service due to a power issue.
Officials said shuttle buses were brought in to help passengers get to their destinations.
