CALGARY
Calgary

    • Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport

    As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.

    According to Calgary International Airport’s flight schedule, as of 8 a.m., 21 flights arriving in Calgary and 14 leaving the city were cancelled on Friday.

    These come as at least 25 flights were cancelled on Thursday.

    Those lucky enough to board a plane will have to wait for crews to de-ice them.

    “This extra step needs to be completed within a certain amount of time prior to takeoff and requires coordination from several different airport partners,” Calgary Airport Authority told CTV News. “Although it adds more time to the journey, it’s one of the most important steps to ensure safe air travel.”

    Flights leaving Calgary on Friday morning were facing delays ranging from 10 minutes to an hour.

    Some of the passengers CTV News spoke with said they've been frustrated by the delays and cancellations.

    "If I don't make it, I'm going to miss my cruise," said one woman. "The airline has left it up to us to get something else."

    The airport authority says it is working with airlines and other partners to ensure there are no major disruptions.

    It recommends travellers check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport and arrive early.

    CALGARY TRANSIT DELAYS

    The frigid weather was also wreaking havoc with city service too.

    At 8:30 on Friday morning, Calgary Transit said CTrains in the downtown core were out of service due to a power issue.

    Officials said shuttle buses were brought in to help passengers get to their destinations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News