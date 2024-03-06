CALGARY
    • Eye for the Wild: Photo contest to raise funds for injured and orphaned wildlife

    Calgary Wildlife is accepting entries for its sixth wildlife photography contest until April 15. (Photo: X@CalgaryWildlife) Calgary Wildlife is accepting entries for its sixth wildlife photography contest until April 15. (Photo: X@CalgaryWildlife)
    If you’ve got an eye for photographing wildlife, a Calgary non-profit dedicated to providing compassionate care to injured and orphaned wildlife wants to hear from you.

    Calgary Wildlife is now accepting entries to Eye for the Wild, a wildlife photography contest that features wild animals in their natural habitats.

    With more than 500 species of wildlife that call Alberta home, those natural habitats can include your backyard, a park, a cul-de-sac and other urban spaces.

    This year’s theme is Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.

    "There are so many ways in which digital technology can help improve our understanding of wildlife behaviours", said Calgary Wildlife's executive irector, Beki Hunt, in a media release.

    "Wildlife enthusiasts can set up wildlife cameras in their yards to capture the wonderful urban wildlife we share our spaces with or take part in citizen science such as the annual Backyard Bird Count, which makes use of an app to distinguish and count all the different birds that pass through an area."

    "Taking part in bird and bat window strike counts in dense urban settings is another way digital technology is helping wildlife, by utilizing an app to track the total number of window strikes globally, and of those, the survival rate," said Hunt. 

    All proceeds raised from the contest go to treating orphaned and injured wildlife.

    Winners will be chosen from a panel of judges passionate about photography and wildlife.

    The winning photos will be featured in the organization’s printed calendar, and online. Winners will receive prizes from a variety of sponsors

    Eye for the Wild is accepting applications through April 15.

    For more info, go here

