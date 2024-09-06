Fall festivals and spooky events in Calgary (and area) this autumn
If you're a fan of fall festivals or spooky celebrations, there are lots happening in Calgary this autumn.
Here's a look at just a few…
Harvest Pumpkin Fest
What: Butterfield Acres hosts its annual Harvest Pumpkin Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other Halloween activities.
When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
Harvest Fair
What: This year, Granary Road is taking its Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath event and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, Sunday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Oct. 5, Sunday Oct. 6.
Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta.
Fall Days and Harvest Lights
What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights, both of which begin on Friday, Sept. 13.
Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern.
Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Holidays.
Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.
When: Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
Screamfest
What: Screamfest has multiple different haunted houses for attendees to check out – including The Dollhouse, which is new for 2024, and Zombie Outbreak, the most extreme on the list. Aside from the haunted houses, there are also rides, monster trucks and a ‘midway of mayhem.’
When: 7 p.m. to midnight onOct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 24 (adult only – 18+), 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31.
Where: GMC Stadium at Stampede Park, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E.
Field of Screams
What: Cobbs Adventure Park hosts Field of Screams, a Halloween-inspired outdoor event that gives attendees the chance to roam 20 acres of land at night and test their bravery in a series of haunted houses.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 17 (adults only – 18+), 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Where: Cobb's Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf
What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spoktacular Haunted Mini-Golf.
Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
When: FromSept. 20 to Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
Calgary Ghost Tours
What: Check out the spooky side of Heritage Park at by visiting after dark for a ghost tour.
When: Sept. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
Train of Terror
What: The Train of Terror is billed as Canada’s only moving haunt, as it takes place on a train.
It lasts about two hours in total and includes two mazes and a 1.5 hour train ride.
Officials warn the event is no "run of the mill haunted house" as performers are allowed to touch, grab and follow attendees. "This is not for the faint of heart, and intended for an 18+ audience," warns the website.
When: Oct. 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27 and 31. Nov. 1 and 2, 2024.
Where: Aspen Crossing Train Station in Mossleigh, Alta.
