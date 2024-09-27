Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement

The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.

In a statement on Friday, the family thanked journalists for reserving their questions.

It goes on to say that Wells was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

He was also identified as a well-known rodeo athlete who traveled across Canada and the U.S. for competitions and "a mentor and wrangler" with the Little Bear program, an initiative that brought the Blood Tribe together with surrounding communities.

"His legacy as a mentor, friend, and cowboy will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him," the statement read. "Jon will be dearly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

"Out of respect for the Wells and Fox families, we ask to allow them space to process the information and grieve. Any further statements will be provided at a future date."

Wells died following a confrontation with three Calgary police officers at the Carriage House Inn on Sept. 17.

A report from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) on Wednesday said Wells was unarmed when he was approached by an officer in the hotel's lobby.

The investigation also said he was not told to identify himself or that he was being detained.

As the interaction continued, police tried to grab Wells, resulting in a fight where he was tackled and punched.

After he was handcuffed on the floor, emergency crews found he was unresponsive.

He died at the scene.

CPS Police Chief Mark Neufeld, after the report was released, said everyone needs to "let the investigation take its course."

All three officers involved in the incident have been put on paid leave.

Hotel acknowledges 'sad situation'

The general manager of the Carriage House Hotel calls it a “sad situation.”

Lino Savino told CTV News Friday that his staff have been cooperating with the investigation and have been in contact with city officials and members of the community.

He estimates Wells was inside the hotel for “10 to 15 minutes” before police were called.

“I wouldn’t say (my staff) felt threatened (by Wells),” Savino said. “But he was acting out of the norm (and) it made people feel uncomfortable.”

“We asked him to leave and he refused.”

Savino says he doesn’t know what prompted Wells to enter the hotel in the first place, as he wasn’t a guest or patron.

'Disheartening'

The Blood Tribe said in a statement that it is committed to pursuing "every path" to justice in Wells' death and it will be filing a formal complaint against the three officers involved.

"(We) will demand a thorough and transparent investigation," it said in a statement on Friday.

Officials said situation of Wells' death "brings back painful memories" for the band.

"In the 1980s, we came together to raise our voices through the public inquiry Policing in Relation to the Blood Tribe, where we spoke out against the growing number of unexplained deaths and unsolved tragedies that impacted our people," the statement read.

"It is disheartening to find ourselves addressing these issues once again."

Lawyers' association calls for change

Following ASIRT’s release of its findings, criminal defence lawyers in Calgary are commending the police watchdog for sharing the details of Wells’ death.

In a statement, the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association (CDLA) says the disturbing details heightens the public interest "in fully understanding how a non-emergency call for assistance went so horrifically wrong."

The statement goes on to read, "The public has a right to know what can and will be done to prevent such a tragic outcome in the future."

The CDLA also notes of the discrepancies between what the Calgary Police Service has shared about the incident and what ASIRT has released.

CPS states that only one officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, while ASIRT states two officers used them.

The CDLA says CPS also omitted that EMS injected Wells with a sedative while he was still lying face down, restrained and wearing a spit mask.

"These significant discrepancies make public transparency a paramount consideration in the continued investigation of this event."

The association is asking ASIRT to examine the role racial stereotypes and/ or unconscious bias played, if any, in this incident.

It claims between Aug. 29 and Sept. 17, at least seven Indigenous people died while in the custody of Canadian police officers.

"It is clear that change is urgently and desperately needed. That will not happen unless we are prepared to truly get to the bottom of what is wrong."

ASIRT is investigating the use of force by the officers involved.