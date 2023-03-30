Family, police search for missing Calgary man

A Calgary family wants nothing more than to hear from their missing member, as police turn to the public for help in the search.

Saifee Bhagat, 61, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, near the 0-100 block of Martinglen Place N.E. in the community of Martindale.

Police say his family is worried about him, and released the following statement on their behalf:

“We want to hear from him, and we want him to reach out to us and let us know that he is safe, has food, a place to sleep and his medication,” the statement read.

“We just want to know he is OK and for him to know that he can come home whenever he wants.”

Bhagat is described as:

5’6”;

160 pounds with a medium build;

Brown-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

He was last seen wearing:

A black jacket;

Blue jeans;

Brown shoes;

A white hat; and

A black backpack

Anyone with information about Bhagat’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.