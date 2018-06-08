The family of a man who died after he slipped and fell while hiking on a trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Sunday say the father of two will be remembered for his generosity, laughter and the care he had for others.

Todd Sparks, 58, was hiking a popular trail near Rawson Lake with his ‘Little Brother’ when he fell about 15 meters.

Emergency crews were called in and Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family says he was not rock climbing and that he was just 30 minutes from returning to the parking lot when the incident happened.

Sparks was born in Calgary and played a variety of sports here while growing up. His family says he loved mountainous landscapes and was an avid skier for many years.

He worked in the financial sector for 35 years and was a mentor with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization.

Sparks is survived by his parents, wife, two daughters, two siblings and a number of other relatives.

A memorial service for Todd Sparks will be held on June 13 at 1:00 p.m. at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY.