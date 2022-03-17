Farkas eclipses initial fundraising goal in first days of run from Mexican to Canadian border

Jeromy Farkas is 123 kilometres into his 4,270-kilometre run through three U.S. states and has already collected more than $50,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.

The former Calgary mayoral candidate and Ward 11 councillor has set a new fundraising goal of $100,000 as he attempts to run the Pacific Crest Trail in 100 days, an average undertaking of roughly the equivalent distance of a marathon each day.

The run began on March 12 southeast of San Diego, Calif. near the U.S.-Mexico border and is expected to conclude in mid-June at the border crossing into Canada at Manning Park, B.C.

"Our fundraiser has been a huge success and we still have more to go," said Farkas in a statement released by Big Brothers Big Sisters. "I'm glad that I have been able to direct and harness some of that fame (and infamy) to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in making a huge impact in the lives of kids."

For additional details on Farkas' fundraising run, visit Jeromy's Big Run for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.