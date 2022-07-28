Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal

Ottawa is proposing to cut 30 per cent of emissions from fertilizer by 2030 as part of its climate strategy. Ottawa is proposing to cut 30 per cent of emissions from fertilizer by 2030 as part of its climate strategy.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina