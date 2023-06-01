Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 3 east of Cranbrook, B.C.
A fatal crash on Highway 3, east of Cranbrook, involved three vehicles including a semi tractor-trailer, RCMP said Thursday.
Cranbrook RCMP and members of the B.C. Highway Patrol responded to a crash 15 kilometres east of the community, between Pritchard Road and Abbey Pit Road, at 7 a.m.
Officials say two passenger vehicles were also involved and the crash involved fatalities, but there are no details on how many have died.
Police have closed the highway until further notice.
DriveBC says drivers are being redirected onto Wardner Fort Steele Road.
(Supplied/Drive BC)
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…
