Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say

Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.

Investigators also said the pair had no connection to the victim, who they targeted in a robbery.

Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. on Sept. 9 for reports of a person in medical distress.

The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, died at the scene.

Calgary police later identified him as 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten.

On Wednesday, police announced Robert Joseph Matthews, 25, and an 18-year-old Chestermere man have both been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

The second individual cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the killing.

They are expected in court on Wednesday.

