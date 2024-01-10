CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say

    Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.

    Investigators also said the pair had no connection to the victim, who they targeted in a robbery.

    Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. on Sept. 9 for reports of a person in medical distress.

    The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, died at the scene.

    Calgary police later identified him as 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten.

    On Wednesday, police announced Robert Joseph Matthews, 25, and an 18-year-old Chestermere man have both been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

    The second individual cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the killing.

    They are expected in court on Wednesday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.crimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

