Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
Investigators also said the pair had no connection to the victim, who they targeted in a robbery.
Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. on Sept. 9 for reports of a person in medical distress.
The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, died at the scene.
Calgary police later identified him as 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten.
On Wednesday, police announced Robert Joseph Matthews, 25, and an 18-year-old Chestermere man have both been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.
The second individual cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the killing.
They are expected in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.crimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
