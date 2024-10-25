Fatal traffic incident in northeast Calgary

A person is dead in the aftermath of a traffic incident in Calgary's northeast on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at 36th Street and 12th Avenue N.E., shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Multiple southbound lanes of traffic were blocked, and a CTrain could be seen stopped at the scene as well.

Police confirmed the incident resulted in a death.

No other details were available from police, though they did say the incident was under investigation Friday night.

According to YYC Transportation at 7:46 p.m., emergency services "were helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on SB 36 St and 12 Ave NE."

Just before 8:30 p.m., Calgary Transit said trains "are not passing Marlborough at this time. Please connect with a Shuttle Bus on NB 36th Street at Rundle and Marlborough LRT Stations."