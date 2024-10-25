CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal traffic incident in northeast Calgary

    A person is dead in the aftermath of a traffic incident in Calgary's northeast on Friday evening. A person is dead in the aftermath of a traffic incident in Calgary's northeast on Friday evening.
    Share

    A person is dead in the aftermath of a traffic incident in Calgary's northeast on Friday evening.

    The incident occurred at 36th Street and 12th Avenue N.E., shortly after 7:30 p.m.

    Multiple southbound lanes of traffic were blocked, and a CTrain could be seen stopped at the scene as well.

    Police confirmed the incident resulted in a death.

    No other details were available from police, though they did say the incident was under investigation Friday night.

    A person is dead in the aftermath of a traffic incident in Calgary's northeast on Friday evening.

    According to YYC Transportation at 7:46 p.m., emergency services "were helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on SB 36 St and 12 Ave NE."

    Just before 8:30 p.m., Calgary Transit said trains "are not passing Marlborough at this time. Please connect with a Shuttle Bus on NB 36th Street at Rundle and Marlborough LRT Stations."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel launches strikes on military targets in Iran, escalating Mideast wars

    Israel pounded Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday, saying it was targeting military targets in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier this month. Explosions could be heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, though there was no immediate information on damage or casualties.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News