Calgary

    Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation

    A stock photo of an Alberta ambulance. (Getty Images) A stock photo of an Alberta ambulance. (Getty Images)

    Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a person at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.

    Emergency crews were called to a commercial area in the 2800 block of Hopewell Place N.E. at 1:30 p.m.

    The victim was found dead underneath a slab of marble.

    This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available… 

