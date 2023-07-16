Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
The riding was previously held by former prime minister Stephen Harper and most recently Conservative Bob Benzen. The first-time MP, who was elected to represent the area in 2017, announced in October 2022 that he would resign and return to private life.
The official byelection takes place on July 24, but decided voters can cast ballots in advance polls by going to Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, at 703 Heritage Dr. S.W. between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Eight candidates are now battling for votes including Shuvaloy Majumdar, a long-time Conservative staffer who won the party’s nomination in March.
In a video posted to social media, he called out the Liberal Party’s “woke and broke” policies.
“From cancelling our history to censoring the Internet, our Conservative voters will now be the rock that breaks the Liberal wave of woke censorship.”
Majumdar added that he’s also an advocate for axing the federal carbon tax.
“The cost of living is out of control. From Trudeau’s inflationary deficits to his out-of-control tax hikes, we have all been forced to make hard choices in our household budgets and Trudeau won’t stop.”
Majumdar is a former policy advisor to Harper and former Conservative foreign minister John Baird. He currently works with Harper’s international consulting firm.
Eight candidates are now battling for votes including Shuvaloy Majumdar, a long-time Conservative staffer who won the party’s nomination in March.
LIBERALS AIM TO STEAL SEAT
Representing the federal Liberal Parry as a candidate for Calgary-Heritage is Elliot Weinstein, the owner and president of The Beach YYC, an indoor beach recreation facility.
He previously held the role of project manager at a global environment consulting firm called Golder Associates.
“We’ve been talking about the positive campaign that we're running, we want people to have something to vote ‘for’ and not just voting ‘against’ something so people really respect and enjoy that,” Weinstein told CTV News.
“Everyone is talking about health care, affordability, and a little bit about energy and I want to be able to bring representation from Calgary-Heritage directly to the federal government to talk about all those issues.”
'I’M THE ONLY CANDIDATE WHO LIVES IN THE RIDING': NDP CANDIDATE
NDP candidate Gurmit Bhachu said he’s running in his home riding because he wants to create positive change in an area that he’s lived in for nearly 20 years.
The long-time elementary school teacher is on the executive committee for the Calgary Public Teachers’ Association Local 38 and has spent years volunteering with community and sports groups.
“I’m the only candidate who lives in the riding, I’ve lived here most of my life and I know it well,” Bhachu said.
“A lot of working-class families are struggling right now and we know that there's CEOs making record profits as they always do and income inequality has been one of the one of the things that I have really tried to advocate trying to fix.”
Bhachu added that improvements to public education rank amongst the highest on his priority list.
“Post-secondary education should be part of public education. Why is that not in the public education system?”
“I think that would benefit the whole country. More educated people and more equality because people who can can't normally access post-secondary would now be able to access it.”
'STAND UP FOR THE WEST': MAVERICK PARTY
Maverick Party candidate for Calgary-Heritage, Dan Irving says his number one priority if elected to the House of Commons would be to ‘stand up for the west.’
We believe that our voices have been neglected in Ottawa and we want to make a change on that,” said Irving.
What Irving loves in particular about his party is that it operates in a ‘free vote’ system.
“There are so many times that Ontario or Quebec dictates to us and we don't have to call that and so with a Maverick Party one member can vote one way and another can vote another way and still be both Maverick members.”
Irving added that he’s against the carbon tax, but if there were more transparent details on where the money goes he would support it.
He also said that he wants MPs across Canada to ‘actually start listening’ to their constituents and he vows to do that if elected.
Other candidates running in the Calgary-Heritage byelection include Ravenmood Crocker (Green Party), Larry Heather (Christian Heritage Party of Canada), Kelly Lorencz (People’s Party of Canada), and Donovan Eckstrom (no affiliation).
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
DEVELOPING | Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a sightseeing gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery at the Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
Football Canada Cup Medal Games cancelled due to smoke
The Football Canada Cup Medal games in Edmonton have been cancelled.
-
Former UCP minister Sonya Savage says Alberta set for changing world
Sonya Savage, as energy minister under former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, was tasked with selling a resoundingly unpopular attempt to open the Rocky Mountains to coal mining that wasn't even her idea.
Vancouver
-
Thunderstorms in the forecast as wildfires force evacuations in B.C. Interior
Wildfires in British Columbia have prompted more than 70 current evacuation alerts or orders as of Sunday, with many clustered in the province's central Interior.
-
52% of people in B.C. are within $200 of not being able to pay their bills: survey
More than half of British Columbians say they are within $200 of not being able to make ends meet each month, according to new data.
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after Alaska earthquake: officials
There is no tsunami threat to B.C. following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska, officials confirmed early Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship brings economic boost for Saint John, N.B., businesses
More than 225 athletes from across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec competed in the 2023 Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship in Saint John, N.B.
-
Moncton Motor Sport Club brings high-speed action
The Moncton Motor Sport Club hosted its sixth Autoslalom Sunday, bringing fast cars and talented drivers out to test their skills.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay police catch driver travelling over 100 km/h in 40 km/h zone
An excessive speeder has had their vehicle impounded and is facing a large fine after being caught travelling over 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, police in Oak Bay said.
-
Everything you need to know about the Victoria Grand Prix this weekend
On Sunday, hundreds of cyclists and thousands of spectators will spill into the streets for the Victoria Grand Prix bike race.
-
Divorced couple remarry 55 years after first marriage
They say marrying your first love is amazing, but marrying your first love, one last time, is even better.
Toronto
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
-
Three people seriously injured in daylight shooting in east Toronto
Three people have been seriously injured following a shooting in east Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a sightseeing gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery at the Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police.
-
Woman sent to hospital after being stabbed in the Plateau: police
Police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sent to hospital with a stab wound Sunday afternoon.
-
Longtime donor marks 1,000th blood donation, urges others to roll up their sleeves
Hema-Quebec hopes one of its biggest donors will help motivate you to roll up your sleeve.
Ottawa
-
Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
The Queensway is scheduled to remain closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester until 6 a.m. on Monday.
-
Kayakers unhurt after being struck by boater in Rideau Lakes Township, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a boater collided with a kayak on Indian Lake in Rideau Lakes Township Saturday.
-
Muggy Sunday in Ottawa after record downpour
Sunday afternoon in Ottawa will be muggy after the morning brought the city the rainiest July 16 in almost 40 years.
Kitchener
-
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
-
Ribfest wraps up in Downtown Kitchener
The rainy weather held off for the final day of the Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
The Crosses for Change memorial site in downtown Sudbury was damaged Sunday morning – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
Winnipeg
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
-
'Come help us find them': Blockade remains at Brady Road landfill despite injunction
Demonstrators at the Brady Road Landfill are not backing down more than 24 hours after the city served an injunction to dismantle a roadblock across the main entrance to the landfill.
-
Councillor looking to build new rec centre for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood
Residents in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood may have a new rec centre in a few years, if their city councillor has his way.
Regina
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Calls for service in Regina's downtown on the rise prior to city hall encampment, stats show
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has seen an increase of calls from the downtown core, but the stats show the increase long preceded the city hall tent encampment.