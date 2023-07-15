Federal funding shortfall leads to layoffs and massive waitlists at Calgary Centre for Newcomers

Despite a surge in demand for its services, the Calgary Centre for Newcomers says it is being forced to lay off over 60 employees due to funding shortages from the federal government Despite a surge in demand for its services, the Calgary Centre for Newcomers says it is being forced to lay off over 60 employees due to funding shortages from the federal government

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina