Federal employees earning minimum wage will receive a pay rise on April 1.

The federal minimum wage is increasing to $17.30 per hour from $16.65.

It will impact about 30,000 employees in the federally-regulated private sector.

Should the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate exceed the federal rate, employers must pay the higher of the two.

"Everyone's feeling the pinch of inflation, so wages must keep up with the cost of living," said Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors.

The Government of Canada introduced the federal minimum wage in 2021.

Alberta will soon have one of the lowest provincial minimum wages in the country at $15 per hour.

It last increased Oct 1, 2018, and has been frozen ever since.

Saskatchewan has the lowest rate at $14 per hour.

As of Apr 1, 2024, Newfoundland and Labrador will increase its minimum to $15.60 per hour, Yukon will see an increase to $17.59 per hour.

P.E.I will rise to $16 per hour later this year, Quebec will bump up to $15.75 per hour in May and BC will rise to $17.40 come June 1.