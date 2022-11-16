Fentanyl, 100+ bladed weapons, grenade, stolen bikes, more seized from Bridgeland home; man charged

Investigating possible weapon and drug activity in Calgary's northeast led police to the seizure of a sizeable stash of both, and some stolen goods too.

Police said Wednesday that on Monday they collected more than 100 knives and swords during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bridgeland.

The blades were a variety of styles and sizes, police said.

Also taken from the home, located in the 400 block of Second Avenue N.E., were two kinds of fentanyl, meth, weighing tools, BB guns, brass knuckles, a non-functional hand grenade and 15 stolen bicycles, including electric bikes.

Jarrett Ryan Oakes, 41, faces charges in connection with Monday's bust.

He's charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Breach of a prohibition order.

Oakes is set for a court appearance in Calgary on Dec. 7.

Police said they are trying to return the bicycles to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this ongoing investigation is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

