    • Fiestaval Latino heats up Olympic Plaza

    Fiestaval Latino featured dozens of acts from across Canada and Mexico at Olympic Plaza on July 20, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary) Fiestaval Latino featured dozens of acts from across Canada and Mexico at Olympic Plaza on July 20, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary)
    One of Calgary’s Latin festivals drew the crowds downtown for a weekend of music, food and fun.

    Fiestaval Latino featured dozens of acts from across Canada and Mexico, including a mariachi band and some big name performers, like Calgary’s own Oscar Lopez. The event is a celebration of Latin culture in Calgary.

    “We have Columbians, Chileans, Venezuelans have come a lot, Mexicans as well, it’s a very diverse community,” said Christian Greiffenstein. “Everybody is involved, they’re active, doing events, and they all come here to celebrate their heritage.”

    Participants could take part in dancing, classes or just browse the various vendors.

    The popular event offers multiple music stages, a kid’s zone, food vendors, and a beer garden.

    “We have Margaritas, we have Pina Colada, imported beers, Palomas, all kinds of Latin drinks,” said Greiffenstein. “We have all kinds of food from the south of Chile all the way to Mexico and everything in between.”

    The festival runs until Sunday at 10:00 pm. You can find out more at fiestaval.ca.

