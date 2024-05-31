Final day for Calgary's Eau Claire Market

After 30 years, the shops at Eau Claire Market will open for the last time on Friday, to make way for the Green Line LRT.

The building will be handed over to the city June 1.

"Site set-up and hazardous material abatement of the building will begin right away, taking about two to three months, with demolition of the building to be complete towards the end of this year," reads a statement on the City of Calgary's website.

Joey Eau Claire and Local Public Eatery will continue to operate, along with a section of the south parking lot.

Eau Claire opened in 1993 with hopes it would become Calgary's version of Vancouver's Granville Island, but the market never found its footing.

Various redevelopment planes have existed since, but they kept being put on hold.

Now the hope is the area will be transformed into a multi-use hub with residential, office, retail and entertainment spaces.

"The underground station will be designed in a way to allow private development to occur above the station in the future," the statement said.

Phase one of the Green Line will build 18 kilometres of new light rail transit from Shepard to Eau Claire.

Construction started this year and will take approximately six years to complete.

The Green Line has a price tag of $5.5 billion, with funding coming from the city, province and federal government.

It is the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)