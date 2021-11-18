Final fundraising stretch for conversion of old Calgary office building into affordable housing

The Sierra Place building on the corner of 7th Ave and 6th St. SW sat vacant for nearly two years, but come this time next year, the space will reopen as a family emergency shelter, childcare centre and 82 units of affordable housing. The Sierra Place building on the corner of 7th Ave and 6th St. SW sat vacant for nearly two years, but come this time next year, the space will reopen as a family emergency shelter, childcare centre and 82 units of affordable housing.

