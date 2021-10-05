Final leg of Calgary's southwest ring road opens to traffic

CALGARY -

The southwest section of Calgary's ring road now flows without interruption with the opening of the final stretch of a portion of the highway.

Traffic cones have been removed that had previously prevented travel between the Fish Creek Boulevard overpass and Highway 22X.

The newly opened section, along with the section of the ring road known as Tsuut'ina Trail, allows free flowing travel for 31 kilometres from the Glenmore Trail – Sarcee Trail interchange and Highway 22X. The land was acquired in a deal between the province and the Tsuut'ina Nation.

The completion of the full 101-kilometre ring road loop awaits the conclusion of the west leg — a nine-kilometre stretch of road between Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway — that is slated to be finished in 2024.