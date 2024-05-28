'Finally moving forward': Calgary woman relieved as fraud trial gets underway after years of delays

A Calgary woman who lost thousands of dollars to alleged fraud is glad a trial is finally moving forward after more than two years of delays.

The trial of Craig Douglas McMorran got underway in Calgary on Monday. McMorran was charged in 2021 with two counts of fraud over $5,000, money laundering and theft over $5,000.

Michelle Brosseau said she was promised a beautiful piece of land at the Sweetwater Resort on Lake Koocanusa for the lofty sum of $8,500.

She said she made the payment in 2011 to someone she thought was a friend of six years.

“It’s been hard waiting this long,” Brosseau said. “It’s just a really great feeling that it’s finally moving forward.”

It's alleged that McMorran fraudulently obtained more than $2 million from multiple victims who believed they were purchasing legitimate lot and dock spaces at the lake.

Brosseau said she hopes the trial helps raise awareness for her fraud case and others, to protect people from falling victim.

“I know I’m not going to see my $8,500 back, I know that, and I can survive without it, it would be nice to get it,” she said.

“But the outcome for me is to save other victims.”

Brosseau said she has been in contact with some of McMorran’s alleged victims – and others have reached out to her as recently as last week.

“He’s stolen millions and millions and I want it to stop, I want to protect other people,” she said.

Police say at least 85 people allegedly fell victim between 2014 and 2017.

Sweetwater Resort, a land development project, was ordered to close by the Regional District Office of East Kootenay.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Tyson Fedor