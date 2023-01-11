Financial literacy course for Indigenous taught by Indigenous
Money problems are widespread in 2023, but a group of innovative Indigenous community members are tackling financial literacy through an initiative driven by their own community.
Called Money Moccasins, it's the name given to the first year of the unique program more than 200 Treaty 7 members of all ages recently participated in. It was named by Theodora Warrior Healy who is the Indigenous financial empowerment facilitator at Momentum, a Calgary non-profit agency that works with people living on low incomes.
Warrior Healy says the name has special significance for Indigenous community members.
"We're going on a journey and these are tools that will help us along the way," she said. "The road is rocky and so what better way to be prepared with some durable good footwear? And being indigenous, moccasins are what we use and they last and so to put that into a metaphor that resonates with us, knowing that we're going for a lifelong journey."
The goal of the program is to give participants more confidence when they walk into a bank or talk to a financial advisor. Opening accounts, RRSPs for kids and tax-free savings accounts are just some of the topics discussed.
"Just sharing that, 'yeah, I did it and this is what I'm doing with my money and this is how I did it'," said Warrior Healy. "You know it's a game changer for a lot of families."
USING STORYTELLING AND KNOWLEDGE SHARING
The program uses a combination of storytelling and knowledge sharing that is a common way for indigenous people to learn from each other. In this case they sit together and talk about finances.
Warrior Healy says it's giving them that financial empowerment peace of mind that a lot of people have not had access to before.
Participants who attend all five workshops (Assets, Budget, Banking, Credit, and Consumerism) receive a certificate of completion that can be applied to their credit report.
"My vision is for every nation to have their own financial empowerment team," she said. "So going from financial literacy into having their own trained tax volunteer filers on nation."
Jeff Loomis is the executive director at Momentum and says it's the first time the organization has offered a course for Indigenous participants taught by an Indigenous person.
"We recognized as an organization focused on poverty reduction that we needed to have a more active role in reconciliation locally" he said. "So we felt like we were entrusted by elders and Indigenous people in our community to offer programs to the Indigenous community members and programs like Money Moccasins so yeah, it was really like Theodora's energy for taking our content and sharing it with her people."
BENEFITTING FROM PERSONALIZED COACHING
Heather Scout enrolled in the five part course and benefitted from the one-on-one personalized coaching sessions with Warrior Healy. The 46-year-old owns her own business called Matapi Helpers. Matapi means 'people' in Blackfoot and she focuses on helping elders in her community along with a cleaning service.
"I just wish somebody in my days back then taught us about money," she said. "So now that's why I'm learning Theodora's ways and start teaching it to my kids so they could also learn about money and be careful about it more."
Stephanie Gouda is 35 years old and a University of Calgary Bachelor of Arts graduate in International Indigenous Studies.
"Like two sessions and I'm like literally just blown away," said Gouda. "Just based on having more control over managing (my finances) because I just financed another vehicle, a new one I'm trading for and so now I know what principal is, what interest is and how to better manage that debt."
Gouda says she has more confidence now when she walks into her bank to talk about finances.
"I wish I had known this in my twenties," she said. "I would have made significantly different choices specifically like my student loan."
Learn more about Money Moccasins here: https://momentum.org/programs-services/manage-your-money/money-moccasins/
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Edmonton
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Cat shot with an arrow 'likely not an accident,' EPS says
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
Campbell starts in net, Desharnais expected to make NHL debut as Oilers battle Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers are likely to have a fresh face on their blueline Wednesday, but it won't happen as a result of a trade, which many fans have been howling for.
Vancouver
-
Only 4 of 334 'protection officers' have been hired for B.C. hospitals
Only four of the 334 “protection officers” announced for British Columbia hospitals in October have been hired, with most not expected to be on the job for months to come, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
-
Transit riders can now tap with debit cards, TransLink says
There's a new way to tap onto Metro Vancouver's transit system.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' Metchosin murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the “grotesque” first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. launches hiring drive for Crown prosecutors to help address repeat offending
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has launched a recruitment drive for Crown lawyers and other staff, part of a series of recent measures to address repeat violent offending.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario drop slightly in November but remain high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room dropped slightly in November after hitting a record high.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Holding off on getting your passport? Now could be a good time to apply
If the thought of standing in long lines and waiting in the cold to get your passport isn’t your thing, now could be a good time to apply.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
Grand River Hospital cares for record amount of patients in one day
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says a new record has been broken when it comes to the number of individuals treated in a single day in the emergency department.
-
'It looks like gravy': Listowel residents question discoloured water
Some residents in Listowel are raising concerns after dealing with discoloured water.
Saskatoon
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Sask. RCMP looking for vehicle with armed and dangerous occupants
Pierceland RCMP are looking for the occupants of a silver pick-up truck following reports of shots being fired from the vehicle on Big Island Cree Nation land.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injury
A northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting death in North Bay
In court Wednesday, Ryan Abraham pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2018 death of Abraham Kamerman in North Bay.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
-
Tax relief, more health spending among Manitoba premier's pre-election plans
Manitobans may see some tax relief, financial help with inflation and money for addiction treatment before the provincial election slated for Oct. 3. What they are unlikely to see is any more movement by the province in its dispute with the federal government over carbon pricing.
Regina
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
'It's a long-term payoff': Alternative fuels for transport industry highlighted at Regina tech conference
A conference in Regina is providing education on ways the transport industry may contribute to reaching zero emission targets in the province.