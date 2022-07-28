Fire advisory issued for Rocky View County

Rocky View County issued a fire advisory late Thursday afternoon for West Rocky View County that will remain in effect as long as the fire risk remains moderate.

That means all burning and fireworks permits are suspended, with the following exceptions.

Indoor household fireplaces;

Incinerators for farm and acreage use;

Burning barrels;

Properly attended camp stoves;

Barbecues using charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas;

Wood pellet grills;

Propane/natural gas fire pit;

Recreational camp fires in an approved burn pit;

Chimeneas;

Fires within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas; and

Oil well flaring but you must register with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022

For more information on specific restrictions, go to Fire Bans & Advisories webpage.

To see information on fire bans and advisories in other parts of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.