    • Fire advisory lifted for east and west Rocky View County

    Recent rain and cooler temperatures resulted in Rocky View County lifting a fire advisory  Friday.

    Effective immediately, there are no fire advisories or bans in the county. Permit burning is allowed.

    While all fire advisories in Rocky View County have been lifted, there may be other advisories or bans in effect in nearby municipalities.

    To learn more about fire bans and advisories, go here.

