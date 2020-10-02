CALGARY -- Fire bans and restrictions are in place in several provincial parks and mountain regions of southwestern Alberta.

The fire bans run from just north of Banff all the way south to Castle Provincial Park, while fire restrictions are centred mainly around Bow Valley Provincial Park and Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

A map showing the bans and restrictions can found online.

A fire ban means all open fire, including campfires and charcoal briquettes are prohibited, but portable propane fire pits that are contained within designated fire pits, and gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating are allowed.

A fire restriction means wood, briquette and propane/natural gas fires are not allowed outside designated fire pits. Turkey fryers and tiki torches are also not permitted, but wood, briquette and propane/natural gas fires contained within designated fire pits are allowed.