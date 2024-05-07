Sexual assault victims encouraged to come forward after former Calgary teacher charged
Calgary police are hoping any other possible victims will come forward after a former Calgary teacher was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, of Levis, Que., was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault on Monday.
“Our worry is that there are other victims out there that may be going through some difficult challenges, as a result of having been victimized by someone like this,” Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson, with the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) sexual assault investigative unit, said in an interview on Tuesday.
“So we’re hoping that once they hear about this information coming out, they’ll gather some courage up and feel confident to report it to police.”
Police said the victim, who is now an adult, came forward in 2023, reporting multiple instances of sexual assault between 2000 and 2003 when a teacher began an inappropriate relationship with her.
“It takes a tremendous amount of courage,” Hanson said.
“I think they got themselves some help and some encouragement, and it was reinforced to them at that time – or throughout their treatment – that they had not been the instigator in all this, that they were actually the victim.”
Arsenault worked at Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys School from 2000 to 2017, FrancoSud, Calgary’s Francophone school board, confirmed in a statement Monday.
He met with CPS investigators in Montreal, police said, and was subsequently charged. Police confirmed Arsenault was still employed as a teacher in Montreal.
At this point in the investigation, police have not received any further information about the matter, but are encouraging any other victims to come forward.
“Oftentimes, when one victim comes forward, other victims will gather up the courage to come forward themselves and report how they’ve been victimized themselves,” Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson, with the Calgary Police Service’s sexual assault investigative unit, said on Tuesday.
Police believe Arsenault used his position of trust to befriend the victim and develop a sexual relationship with her.
“Several of the assaults are believed to have taken place in his vehicle and at his residence,” CPS said in a news release on Monday.
Hanson said it can be difficult for police to find evidence in historical cases, but often more leads are revealed throughout the investigation.
“We have the most difficulty proving a case when it’s the victim’s word against the offender’s word, but oftentimes there’s other evidence that comes forward, there may be letters or emails, or other types of communication that have taken place that corroborate the victim’s side of the story,” he said.
Arsenault is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
“In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault. Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” police said.
