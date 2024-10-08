Fire breaks out at Spyhill landfill

Fire crews quickly dealt with a blaze that broke out at the Spyhill landfill Monday night, after the facility was closed for the day.

The Calgary Fire Department said they were called at about 8:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed a fire.

Firefighters attending the scene said the blaze was about 30 metres by 30 metres and wasn't burning very deeply.

The landfill's foreman helped crews move materials so the fire could be fully extinguished with water and foam.

Workers are monitoring the scene in case the fire breaks out again.