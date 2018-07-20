CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire destroys home in Okotoks' Rosemont neighbourhood
Fire crews at the scene of a July 20, 2018 fire on Knowles Avenue in Okotoks (image courtesy: The Eagle 100.9)
An afternoon fire reduces the majority of a home in Okotoks to a charred frame after a blaze broke out Friday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a residence on Knowles Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. following reports of a fire.
Officials confirm the homeowner managed to escape from the buring building unharmed.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but a preliminary investigation indicated the fire started in a garage at the rear of the home.