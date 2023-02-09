Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.

RCMP officials confirm multiple vehicles were damaged in the parking facility blaze, including several that were burnt to charred frames, near the world-renowned luxury hotel in Banff National Park.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Mounties say it is too early to determine whether the circumstances were suspicious or not, and whether the fire began in an electric vehicle.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.