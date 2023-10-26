Fire tears through southeast Calgary home

A home in the southeast community of McKenzie Lake was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department says the blaze broke out at 9:30 a.m. at a home on Mount Brewster Circle S.E.

The fire began at the back of the home and spread quickly, reaching the roof before crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before a significant amount of damage was done to the home.

No one was inside, but crews did happen to find a damaged dog kennel inside the home and the owners said their pet was missing.

"They gave us indication that there was a kennel at the inside of the main floor that the dog might be in," said battalion chief Scott Cowan.

"Crews immediately searched that area, found that the kennel had melted – the roof of the kennel had melted right down."

Cowan said firefighters continued the search and were eventually able to find the dog and return it to its owners.

No one was injured, but the dog did need some oxygen to help it recover.

Fire crews remain at the scene to watch for hot spots while investigators are working to determine the cause.